Source: Gender and generation: social reproduction and livelihood change following Zimbabwe’s land reform

This is the second in a short series of blogs reviewing recent literature on Zimbabwe’s land reform. The theme of gender and generation is a crucial one. Land reform changed gender relations as women gained access to land, sometimes in their own right. Old patriarchal relations typical of the communal areas were in some instances overturned as women gained opportunities as a result of land reform. This is not to say that the new scenario was truly equitable, as men have dominated certain areas of production – notably cash crops and large livestock – and very often control marketing, and so income flows to a household.