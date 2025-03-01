Source: Gender Commission probes sexual harassment in higher and tertiary institutions –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Gender Commission

HARARE, Feb. 28 (NewsDay Live) – The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) says it is launching an investigation on sexual harassment in higher and tertiary institutions in the country.

According to a notice in the Government Gazette issued Friday, ZGC chairperson Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe said: “It is hereby notified that, in terms of section 5 of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act [Chapter 10:31], the Zimbabwe Gender Commission intends to investigate complaints of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning in Zimbabwe.

“Further to the above notice, an invitation is hereby given to any victims or witnesses to any acts of sexual harassment and abuse in tertiary institutions and institutions of higher learning to present to the commission written complaints, witnesses’ statements and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in the investigation.”

Mukahanana-Sangarwe said oral hearings will commence thereafter on dates to be advised by the commission.

“Any person who wishes to make any submissions in regard to the above should visit the commission offices and/or submit them, in writing, to the Chief Executive Officer, Zimbabwe Gender Commission, First Floor, Pax House, 89, Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare, or send to complaints@zgc.co.zw by not later than the 31st of August, 2025.”