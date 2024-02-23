Source: Geo Pomona soccer pitch gets Fifa certification –Newsday Zimbabwe

Geo Pomona CEO, Delish Nguwaya, expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainable development .

Geo Pomona Waste Management has successfully obtained FIFA certification for its soccer pitch, marking a remarkable transformation from a dumpsite to a world-class sports facility.

Speaking during the certification ceremony Thursday, Sports deputy minister Emily Jesaya praised the initiative, emphasizing the importance of sustainable development and repurposing neglected spaces for community benefit.

“The certification of Geo Pomona Waste Management soccer pitch by FIFA is a testament to the power of innovation and dedication in transforming environmental challenges into opportunities for community development and recreation,” she said.

“Our vision extends beyond waste management; we strive to contribute positively to the communities we serve. The FIFA certification is a testament to our dedication to creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for everyone,” he said.

The site, once known for spewing a heavy stench from rotten waste,has undergone a radical transformation under Geo Pomona’s waste-to-energy project.

The company invested in state-of-the-art waste management technologies and partnered with environmental experts to repurpose the site. The result is not only a pristine sports facility but also a symbol of sound environmental stewardship.

FIFA representative Cemil Nadir Sahin who tested and certified the pitch commended Geo Pomona for its commitment to sustainable development.

“FIFA is delighted to recognize Geo Pomona Waste Management’s efforts in repurposing a former dumpsite into a FIFA-certified soccer pitch. This achievement not only aligns with our commitment to promoting the sport globally but also emphasizes the importance of environmental responsibility,” he said.

Local residents and sports enthusiasts have welcomed the transformation, expressing their excitement about having a FIFA-certified soccer pitch in their community.

Jane Makarichi, a resident said, “This was once a place we avoided due to the smell, and now it has become a source of pride for our community. The certification by FIFA is like a dream come true for us.”

“It’s incredible to see how our community has been revitalized. The Geo Pomona initiative has not only provided us with a top-notch sports facility but has also improved the overall environment and quality of life for everyone here. We can’t thank them enough.”

The facility is expected to become a hub for sports activities, tournaments, and community events, fostering a sense of unity and pride among residents.