‘It’s foolhardy for anyone to think that they can dictate when and how people engage in economic activities’ – government spokesman

Source: Geza’s stay-away call unheeded as Zimbabweans go about usual business – Zimbabwe News Now

BULAWAYO – Banks and large supermarkets in Harare and Bulawayo opened promptly at 8AM on Tuesday, the first day of an indefinite “stay-away” called by Blessed Geza, the leader of a faction of war veterans demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation.

Commuter omnibuses and long distance bus services disgorged workers at drop off points in the two major cities as the stay-away call appeared to have gone unheeded.

Geza’s previous call for protests on March 31 shut down the country, and authorities had feared a repeat. The Public Service Commission, which employs all civil servants, threatened tough action on public sector workers who failed to report for duty and police were deployed countrywide to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Government spokesman Ndavaningi Mangwana said the strike call had failed.

“It’s foolhardy for anyone to think that they can dictate when and how people engage in economic activities. It’s equally grandiose for them to think that the Zimbabwean people are a subject of their whim,” Mangwana wrote on X, accompanying his post with a video of a busy Harare street.

In a 10AM update on Tuesday, national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The ZRP informs the public that the security situation in the country is peaceful. The public is commended for the smooth flow of traffic and cooperation with the police in maintaining law and order.”

In Bulawayo, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair entered its second day with no sign of disruption. Hundreds of vehicles were parked outside the ZITF grounds. Exhibitors from 28 countries are taking part in the business showcase which is holding its 65th event.

Geza accuses Mnangagwa of mismanaging the country and facilitating industrial scale corruption. Recently, he claimed the 82-year-old Zanu PF leader suffers from vascular dementia and that unelected associates of his were now making executive decisions in his name.

The war veteran who was recently expelled from Zanu PF has an outstanding police warrant after authorities charged him with treason. He is believed to have skipped the country.