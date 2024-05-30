Global acclaim for Hwange power project 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Hwange Power Station

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mash West Bureau Chief

The Hwange Power Station Expansion Project has been identified as a model project in the 2024 International Project Green Supply Management Evaluation Activity.

Being undertaken by Chinese contractors, PowerChina and costing an estimated US$1,5 billion, the project involves adding an additional 600MW to the national grid. The 2024 International Project Green Supply Chain Management Evaluation Activity was organised by the China International Contractors Association.

In a post on the PowerChina social media platform X, PowerChina said the expansion of Hwange Power Station, Units 7 and 8, had been recognised as a demonstration project.

“The Hwange Power Station Expansion Project was recognised as a demonstration project in the ‘2024 International Project Green Supply Chain Management Evaluation Activity’ organised by the China International Contractors Association,” reads the post by PowerChina. The Chinese Embassy has congratulated PowerChina for the recognition.

“Congratulations to the Hwange Power Station Expansion Project @PowerChinaZimb1, the only project in Zimbabwe that gained the recognition as a demo project in the 2024 International Project Green Supply Chain Management Evaluation,” said the Embassy.

Hwange Power Station, which carries the country’s base load, is expected to produce a maximum of 1 520MW upon completion of the expansion.

Of late, Hwange Power Station has been producing the bulk of the country’s electricity as Kariba Power Station has been forced to curtail production owing to reduced water levels, with slightly over 12 percent of usable water for power generation is available.