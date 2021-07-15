Source: GMB hunts defaulting farmers | The Herald

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Farmers contracted by Government to grow soyabeans under the soyabean special programme for import substitution popularly known as Command Agriculture who do not deliver the crop to the Grain Marketing Board will be blacklisted from future funding while legal action will be taken against them.

Contracted farmers under Government programmes are expected to deliver to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) where their loans will be paid through a stop order facility.

Willing farmers will be taken on board for funding of the next cropping programme. The GMB today published the names of the farmers who are yet to make deliveries to the GMB.

The parastatal urged farmers not to side market the crop as Statutory Instrument 97 was still in force.

“The Government of Zimbabwe contracted farmers to produce soyabeans under a facility financed through a financial institution. In terms of the contract, farmers were expected to pay their loans through delivering soyabeans to the GMB.

“The facility is a revolving fund meant to finance crop production in the country. Government-issued Statutory Instrument 97 for Control of Sale of Soyabeans and this is still in force. The following listed farmers are still owing and are expected to deliver soyabeans to Grain Marketing Board. Failure to deliver may result in farmers being blacklisted from future funding as well as legal action being taken against them,” said GMB.