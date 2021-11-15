Source: GMB warns transporters, local leadership on Pfumvudza | The Herald

Mr Rockie Mutenha

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

The Grain Marketing Board has warned registered transporters against charging farmers of the transportation of Pfumvudza inputs from depots to wards as the costs are being met by transporters.

The parastatal also warned farmers against selling the inputs as they will be prosecuted.

GMB chief executive Mr Rockie Mutenha said Government had set a budget for the transportation of the Pfumvudza Intwasa inputs to make it easier for farmers to access the seed and fertilisers.

“The GMB would like to advise both local leadership, farmers and transporters that beneficiaries are not expected to pay for the delivery of the inputs.

“Transporters most not charge farmers, instead upon delivery of the inputs, should raise an invoice to GMB for payment.

“Registered transporters risk cancellation of contracts should be found charging farmers for delivery of inputs. The Presidential Inputs are not for sale named those found selling will be prosecuted,” he said.

GMB is also inviting bona fide transporters across the country to register with the parastatal to participate in the movement of inputs and grain.

Farmers had been complaining of some local leadership members who were demanding US$1 from farmers befitting under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme for the delivery of the inputs.

GMB advised farmers to report local leadership and transporters who demand money for the transportation of the inputs.