Source: GMC to chair WCoZ media, ICT cluster – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STAFF WRITER

THE Gender and Media Connect (GMC) was yesterday elected to chair the culture, media and information communication and technology cluster of the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ).

GMC national director Abigail Gamanya said the new position would ensure that the organisation mobilised media support towards gender equality, and the social, economic and political development of women in Zimbabwe.

“We are glad to have been selected as the in-coming chair and we are very much eager to hit the road with our work. GMC is confident that we will execute our duties to full capacity in making the WCoZ ICT cluster activities visible,” Gamanya said.

She said GMC’s new responsibilities required the organisation to engage in strong collaborations with all media organisations in the country, as well as work with women to execute various projects.