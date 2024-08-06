Source: God Almighty, when will you hear Zimbabweans’ cries?
When will our dear Jehovah God hear our cries as the suffering oppressed people of Zimbabwe?
When will our God Almighty come to dry our tears and rescue us from the evil shackles and subjugation of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa regime?
When will our pain and daily suffering finally come to an end?
Will that day ever come?
I know that the God I worship and pray to is all-powerful, and nothing is impossible for Him.
In fact, His name is Love.
He will never leave us nor forsake us.
He heard the cries of His children who were in bandage in Egypt and finally revealed His phenomenal might as He freed them from the enslavement of Pharaoh.
This was a Pharaoh who perceived himself as invincible and untouchable – who had all the power under the sun.
However, our Almighty God, whose name is Jehovah, showed Pharaoh in whose hands this world truly was and who had all the power and greatness.
No matter how ‘strong and mighty’ Pharaoh’s military was, our God proved that nothing could ever be greater and more powerful that the One who created the heavens and the earth and all things in them.
He freed His people and let them go.
This is the same God I worship.
The God of justice.
The God of strength.
The God who is there for the oppressed and the seemingly powerless.
Nonetheless, we are not really powerless, as we have a God, who – through His Holy Son Jesus Christ – has overcome the world and conquered the oppressive systems of this world, which are governed by Satan.
This is exactly what gives me strength, hope, and comfort when I see the barbarism and savagery the people of Zimbabwe are subjected to on a daily basis by the heartless Mnangagwa regime.
When innocent people – whose only ‘crime’ is speaking out and standing up for the poor and oppressed – are persecuted and brutalized, I know that our God sees their tears and blood.
Is that not what He mandated us to do through the words of wise Solomon, when he wrote, “Open your mouth for the speechless…and plead the cause of the poor and needy”(Proverbs 31:8,9)?
That is exactly what Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Vusumuzi Moyo, Samuel Gwenzi, Jacob Ngarivhume, Emmanuel Sitima, Jameson Timba, Tambudzai Makororo, and many others have been doing.
Yet, those who serve evil have found offense in this righteous work – and have arrested, tortured, and jailed them.
It is most painful and heart-wrenching watching images of these brave men and women – with scars of their savage persecution written all over their faces and blooded bodies.
Yet, all they dared do, as modern-day Moses, was to speak for the millions of ordinary Zimbabweans who are languishing in poverty as a result of a greedy kleptomaniac ruling elite.
We have those in power, with their families and friends, who are living in splendour and luxury through the looting our God-given national resources – whilst millions of ordinary citizens can not even afford to make ends meet.
These poor and needy are who these courageous men and women ‘open their mouths and plead their cause’ for – yet, ruthlessly persecuted for doing what God expects of them.
It is even more painful watching as those with evil hearts celebrate and find joy in the suffering and misery of the righteous.
I am reminded of those who shouted, “Crucify Him! Crucify Him!”, as Jesus Christ was sent to His death – whilst they preferred the life of a notorious criminal (Barabbas) be spared.
Nevertheless, our God is not a fool, and neither is He asleep.
He sees our tears and hears our cries.
He will answer one day.
Let the persecuted know that respite will come.
Our God is with those in prison for daring to speak truth to power.
You are not alone.
Let the oppressed and poor know that God’s help is on the way.
God cares for those who are hungry and can not even afford to fend for their families.
In this darkest hour, let us never lose hope and faith that there is a God up there who loves us and has not abandoned us.
“Though the wicked sprout like grass and all evildoers flourish, they are doomed to destruction forever; but you, O Lord, are on high forever.
“For behold, your enemies, O Lord, for behold, your enemies shall perish; all evildoers shall be scattered.” (Psalms 92:7-15).
Fellow Zimbabweans, please find strength, comfort, and hope in these words.
● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/
