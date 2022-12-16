Source: Gogo Mashasha granted $50 000 bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

A CHITUNGWIZA woman, Plaxedes Mashasha, who is facing a charge of culpable homicide for living with the decomposing body of her husband for days, was yesterday granted $50 000 bail after a medical report stated that she was fit to stand trial.

Last month, Chitungwiza regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa ordered that Mashasha be mentally examined after the bizarre incident of keeping her husband’s corpse in the house.

She also allegedly kept her 39-year-old son, Grant Mashasha in the ceiling of her house for more than a decade.

Mashasha’s bid to secure bail nearly flopped yesterday after State prosecutor Pamela Dzinduwa argued that the accused will cause public disorder and disturb the prevailing peace in her community if released.

“The circumstances of the case shows that if she is released on bail, that might endanger her safety. There has been public outcry over the matter, and it was on all social media platforms. So, to protect her, may the accused be denied bail,” Dzinduwa said, while citing section 117(2)(b) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

In his ruling, Tsikwa said the State failed to make convincing submissions to support its claims.

“Whatever was said through social media isn’t before the court. The State didn’t submit that. This court isn’t part of social media, and we don’t even know what it is happening. There must be evidence that she attempted to undermine or jeopardise proper functioning of justice.

“The accused isn’t standing here for murdering her husband, but for culpable homicide. It’s an offence based on negligence not intention. The matter is now before the courts, and whoever would harm her would be dealt with by the law. Therefore, she must be admitted to bail,” Tsikwa ruled.

She was granted bail on condition that she continues to stay at her house in Zengeza 3 and will appear in court on December 30 for trial.