Source: Gokwe devolution projects almost complete | The Herald

Gokwe Town Council acting Town Secretary Alexander Nyandoro

Most devolution and council-funded projects in Gokwe are nearing completion, says Gokwe Town Council acting Town Secretary Alexander Nyandoro.

In an interview he said the council was rehabilitating roads under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Program 2 (ERRP 2), building a clinic in Ward 4, building a classroom block in Ward 2, and drilling boreholes in all wards with solar-powered pumps in line with government’s Vision 2030.

The construction of a classroom block at Vision Kunashe Primary School will be completed this month, and next month Mapfungautsi Polyclinic will be ready, along with road gravelling plus the road surfacing in the town centre.

The town council is surfacing 1,19km of roads in the town centre with Zinara to pay US$505 647,77 directly to the contractor upon the completion of the project. Council is also gravelling a total of 12km in all the six wards.

On education, Mr Nyandoro said council is constructing a classroom block at Vision Kunashe Primary School in Ward 4 at a total cost of $7 416 193,34. The school also serves Wards 2 and 3. Mapfungautsi Polyclinic is being built at a cost of $25 879 681,30, and once complete, it will benefit residents of Ward 4, 5 and 6.

“There is a devolution balance of about $11 million in Council’s devolution account that will buy medical equipment and furniture.

“The tender has already been awarded and part of the medical equipment has already been delivered,” said Mr Nyandoro.

The council was drilling and equipping solar powered boreholes in all the six wards.

“So far all the six boreholes have been drilled. One has already been equipped,” he said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Midlands Larry Mavima, recently expressed satisfaction with how devolution funds have been handled in the Midlands province.

All the local authorities in the province were trying their best to provide services to the communities like water, sewer reticulation and road maintenance among others. — New Ziana