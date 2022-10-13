Gokwe stuck with 10 unclaimed bodies

0

Source: Gokwe stuck with 10 unclaimed bodies | The Herald

Gokwe stuck with 10 unclaimed bodies

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

GOKWE District Hospital authorities have engaged the police seeking assistance in clearing its mortuary which has 10 unclaimed bodies.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed.

“Among the unclaimed bodies are five infants whose bodies were found dumped and five adults some of whom have not been claimed since 2020. According to our culture, it is important to accord our departed relatives a decent burial so it’s important that those missing their relatives do visit Gokwe District Hospital,” said Inspector Mahoko.

