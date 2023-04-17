Source: ‘Good Samaritan’ up for culpable homicide –Newsday Zimbabwe

The accused, Balamanja Made (31) was initially charged with murder before his charges were changed to culpable Homicide.

A GOOD Samaritan who restrained a drunk Harare man from throwing himself out of a flat window, but tragically strangled him in an attempt to save him was last week charged with culpable Homicide.

The accused, Balamanja Made (31) was initially charged with murder before his charges were changed to culpable Homicide.

Made was granted $100 000 bail by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Allegations are that on April 7, 2023, at about 1500 hours, the accused was in the company of his other accomplice Eddington Chimusoro (who is still at large) at a flat in Harare’s Avenues area, and were drinking beer and taking some undisclosed drugs.

It is alleged that the now-deceased got drunk and started behaving weirdly.

He allegedly attempted to throw himself through a window and the accused teamed up with the second accused to restrain him.

It is alleged that they pulled him away from the window, but the now-deceased turned violent.

The accused held the now-deceased by the neck and pressed him down while his accomplice was holding him by the waist.

The two kept on applying pressure on the deceased until he lost consciousness.

The deceased’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Mtetwa and her friend Yvonne Gwanza who were present in the flat tried to render first aid, but the deceased’s condition deteriorated. The deceased was ferried to Michael Gelfand Clinic where he was pronounced dead and a police report was made.

A post-mortem is yet to be conducted on the deceased.