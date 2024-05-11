Source: Government absolves school teacher over indecent assault –Newsday Zimbabwe

Patrick Nyahwo (55), an award winning English Literature teacher, was in October last year suspended after being accused of an indecent assault charge against a Lower Six student at the Methodist Church of Zimbabwe run learning institution.

The Primary and Secondary Education ministry has exonerated a Waddilove High School teacher in Marondera accused of caressing a female learner saying the allegations were baseless.

He was, however, acquitted of the offence by the courts early this year after Marondera Magistrate Sharon Rakafa ruled that the allegations were a result of ‘work politics’.

The teacher then appeared before a high powered disciplinary committee that visited the school two months ago.

According to a letter dated May 3, signed by Mashonaland East Provincial Educator Annatoria Ncube gleaned by the NewsDay Weekender, Nyahwo was found not guilty after appearing before a government disciplinary committee at the school.

“You are found not guilty of violating the provisions of paragraphs 4 and 7 of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2000 amended on the allegation that you hugged , caressed and touched a female learner’s (name withheld) private parts on October 13, 2023 in your office,” reads part of the letter.

Ncube also revealed that the allegations against Nyahwo were a result of work politics.

“A girl learner also testified in the hearing that she was coached by a Guidance and Counselling lady teacher to implicate you in her written report. This gave the impression that there was some form of connivance in building up this case.

“Moreso, the key witness failed to report the matter to school authorities on the same day , despite its gravity.Therefore you are being absolved from this allegation,” wrote Ncube.

In the letter, the government said the accused is entitled to all his salary arrears accrued since his suspension in November last year.

“Please be advised that you shall be entitled to your salaries for the duration of the suspension period , less any allowances paid during the same period of suspension, this being in terms of PSC Circular 9 of 2005 referenced C/216/415,” wrote Ncube.