Source: Government acts on Cloverdale land dispute –Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has put closure to the Cloverdale land ownership wrangle in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province, after declaring that the piece of land is owned by land developer Glorious Properties.

The 250-hectare piece of land near Ruwa, Goromonzi, was invaded by hundreds of people claiming to be Zanu PF supporters, hindering the construction of an upmarket housing project — a gated community known as Glorious Brooke.

Glorious Properties, which is owned by former Cabinet minister Petronella Kagonye, approached the courts and won the case in June last year.

However, the land invaders, who had erected semi-detached houses, are refusing to vacate the area despite the court order.

There have been running battles since last year between police and the invaders as the latter resists eviction.

About seven ring leaders, reportedly all Zanu PF members, have since been jailed after being convicted of illegal occupation of the property.

Some of the jailed leaders are Bamusi Magaisa, Phillip Kambuto and Togarepi Mudzudza.

Last week, the land invaders reportedly attacked police officers who were effecting an eviction order, resulting in more than 25 people being arrested.

According to an affidavit by National Housing minister Daniel Garwe, dated October 17, 2024, filed at the courts, government confirmed that Glorious Properties was the sole owner of the land.

“I can confirm that Cloverdale B of Galway Estate Farm, measuring 251 hectares, remains urban State land currently under development as per the development permit approved by my office, permit number ME-D914/2015,” Garwe wrote.

“I can further confirm that, in terms of a High Court order issued under HCH631/24, Glorious Real Estate (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Glorious Properties, is the sole developer for Cloverdale, Galway Estate Farm.

“. . . I can confirm that any person in occupation of or developing this State land outside of the issued development permit is doing so illegally and in violation of the above-mentioned legislation (section 24(4) of the Regional Town and Planning Act).”

NewsDay gathered that the invaders claimed that they are untouchable Zanu PF supporters, adding that no one will evict them from Cloverdale.

The ruling party leadership, however, distanced itself from the invaders.

In a letter dated July 3, 2024, addressed to Harare Metropolitan Affairs and Devolution minister Charles Tawengwa, Zanu PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha said the invaders were illegal settlers.

“The above references refer to requests to evict illegal land invaders Cloverdale B of Galway Estate, Ruwa.

“In line with His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa’s directive that there should not be any illegal settlements, may you kindly inform the Harare JOC [Joint Operations Command] to urgently look into this matter,” Machacha wrote.