Government clarifies third term closing dates

Story by Fungai Jachi

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education says the school calendar remains unchanged with the third term ending on the first of December.

Although the third school term started two days after the scheduled date, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Honourable Torerai Moyo says the closing dates for the third term remain unchanged.

“We would like to inform the nation that the 1st of December has been maintained as the closing date for the third term. Arrangements have been made for schools to utilise the most appropriate and effective catch-up strategies to compensate for the two-day postponement of the opening of schools,” said Honourable Moyo.

He also warned schools against turning away learners for non-payment of fees.

“Turning away learners for non-payment of fees is a chargeable offence and we are warning schools against doing such. Those who do so shall be dealt with accordingly. Education is a basic human right enshrined in the constitution and by turning away learners that right is being infringed upon,” said Minister Moyo.

Minister Moyo also said everything is in order for the grade seven exams.

He said, “All is in place for the Grade 7 exams, they will commence as scheduled and I am sure the learners are ready as well to write their exams.”

The third term school calendar started on the sixth of this month and ends on the first of December.