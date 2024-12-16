Government committed to supporting ZPCS: President

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Nqobile Bhebhe in Ntabazinduna

President Mnangagwa has reassured the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) of continued Government support to enable the organisation to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

Speaking at a pass-out parade of more than 1600 correctional officers at Ntabazinduna Training School this morning, President Mnangagwa said prison services are a vital cog in the security sector, adding that the Government will always support the institution.

“Government will render support to ZPCS to fulfill its constitutional mandate of protecting the nation through human incarceration and rehabilitation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He told recruits that their career path demands unwavering commitment, and that their behaviour should not be tarnished by selfishness.

President Mnangagwa said the Government will not tolerate untoward behaviour and corruption.

He said any member of ZPCS caught on the wrong side of the law will be brought to book.

President Mnangagwa congratulated the recruits for completing the course.