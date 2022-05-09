Government Is Not Withdrawing US$175 Benefit From Civil Servants – PSC 

The Public Service Commission (PSC ) has refuted claims that the government was withdrawing the US$175 Benefit From Civil Servants. In a statement, seen by Pindula News, PSC Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said the message circulating on social media is FAKE and must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. Reads the statement:

FAKE NEWS ALERT: GOVERNMENT IS NOT WITHDRAWING THE USD175 BENEFIT FROM CIVIL SERVANTS

The Public Service Commission has noted with concern a FAKE MESSAGE circulating on social media insinuating that Government is withdrawing the USD175 benefit paid to civil servants through their Nostro accounts.

The Commission advises that this is FAKE MESSAGE created and disseminated by miscreats bend on tarnishing the image of Government. Contrary to the FAKE MESSAGE, Government is committed to improving the welfare of its workers and is continuously working on measures to enhance both monetary and non-monetary benefits.

The FAKE MESSAGE should be discarded with the contempt it deserves.

Ambasador J. Wutawunashe

Secretary, Service Commissions