Government Is Not Withdrawing US$175 Benefit From Civil Servants – PSC 

0

Source: Government Is Not Withdrawing US$175 Benefit From Civil Servants – PSC – Pindula News

Government Is Not Withdrawing US$175 Benefit From Civil Servants - PSC

The Public Service Commission (PSC ) has refuted claims that the government was withdrawing the US$175 Benefit From Civil Servants. In a statement, seen by Pindula News, PSC Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said the message circulating on social media is FAKE and must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. Reads the statement:

FAKE NEWS ALERT: GOVERNMENT IS NOT WITHDRAWING THE USD175 BENEFIT FROM CIVIL SERVANTS

The Public Service Commission has noted with concern a FAKE MESSAGE circulating on social media insinuating that Government is withdrawing the USD175 benefit paid to civil servants through their Nostro accounts.

The Commission advises that this is FAKE MESSAGE created and disseminated by miscreats bend on tarnishing the image of Government. Contrary to the FAKE MESSAGE, Government is committed to improving the welfare of its workers and is continuously working on measures to enhance both monetary and non-monetary benefits.

The FAKE MESSAGE should be discarded with the contempt it deserves.

Ambasador J. Wutawunashe
Secretary, Service Commissions

Related posts:

  1. Govt, workers sign salary deal 
  2. Civil servants allege PSMAS takeover plot 
  3. Monitor Staff Attendance In All Our Departments -PSC 
  4. Mob kills two Gokwe men 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *