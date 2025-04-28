Government pledges stronger malaria response as cases surge

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, malaria cases have more than doubled compared to the same period last year, rising from 17 539 cases in 2024 to 36 423 by week 15 of 2025, a 107 percent increase.

Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has pledged to intensify its fight against malaria following a sharp rise in cases and deaths during the 2025 malaria season.

Malaria deaths also rose sharply, from 34 to 85 during the same timeframe.

In response, authorities have committed to bolstering domestic funding for malaria prevention and control, especially in light of the withdrawal of United States Government support.

As the country joined in celebrating World Malaria Day on Friday, the Government stressed that sustaining and expanding access to malaria prevention tools, treatment, and public awareness campaigns was critical to preserving the gains made over recent years.

“Malaria is a priority disease for elimination in Zimbabwe. The road to malaria elimination has not been a smooth one although progress has been made in reducing malaria incidence from 32 per 1 000 population in 2020 to 4 per 1000 in 2024, while deaths declined from 400 in 2020 to 109 in 2024. However, these gains are fragile as climate change and an increase in economic activities such as artisanal mining that create mosquito breeding places threaten to reverse the gains achieved so far. The increase in rainfall and temperature has contributed to the increase in malaria transmission during the current malaria season,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

World Malaria Day was commemorated under the theme, “Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite.” The theme called for increased investment, innovation, and political commitment to tackle emerging challenges such as climate change and growing resistance to medicines and insecticides.