Government puts impersonators on notice

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

GOVERNMENT has set the record straight that it is neither offering loans, offer letters nor grants.

Fraudsters pretending to be from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce have been put on notice.

In recent weeks a number of unsuspecting individuals have been duped of their hard earned monies by the impersonators as they will be purporting that the funds paid will be for application fees.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry said all advertisements of loans, grants and offer letters in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce’s name are fake.

“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce notes with great concern the continued fraud by scammers who are deceiving unsuspecting individuals and entities by purporting to be officials from the Ministry and offering fake grants and loan opportunities through email and Facebook.

“The targeted individuals are being enticed into applying for loans but end up losing their hard-earned monies in the alleged application process.

“Fake loans, grants, adverts and offer letters impersonating the Ministry are in circulation. Be warned that these loan and grant offers are the work of scammers and must be ignored.”

The Ministry urged all those who receive such offers to ignore them, adding that efforts to put the fraudsters’ operations to a halt were already underway.

“The Ministry therefore takes this opportunity to advise all stakeholders and citizens that it is not offering loans and grants.

“Anyone approached by such a proposition through email, Facebook or any other means must not entertain such offers. Reports have been made to the relevant authorities and measures are being taken to make sure that the work of the fraudsters is stopped,” said the Ministry.

The ministry also encouraged the public to report any suspicious messages.

“We encourage all concerned to verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce through the Communications and Advocacy Unit on email info@moic.org.zw/ landline (263) 242 791823/702733/700472/ X Handle @Min_of_IC.

“The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’’s vigilance and co-operation in combating the scams.”