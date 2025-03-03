Source: Government reaffirms commitment to mining investments – herald

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT remains fully committed to facilitating investment in the mining sector through policy reforms, enhanced ease of doing business, and infrastructure development, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, said this during the ground breaking ceremony of the US$3,6 billion Palm River Energy Metallurgical Special Economic Zone and Industrial Park presided over by President Mnangagwa in Beitbridge last Monday.

The Industrial Park is set to position Zimbabwe as a leading global player in ferrochrome production and green energy innovation.

It comprises a coking plant that will have an annual capacity of producing one million tonnes of coke, a ferro-chrome smelting plant that will produce 100 000 tonnes of high-carbon ferro-chrome and a 1 200MW coal-fired thermal power plant.

Surplus electricity will be fed onto the national grid, while the ferro-chrome plant will facilitate the production of stainless steel and castings.

The thermal power station that is under construction at the Palm River Energy Metallurgical Industrial Industrial Park in Beitbridge

“Our engagement with global investors continues to strengthen, ensuring mutually beneficial partnerships that drive sustainable economic growth,” said Minister Chitando.

“This ground-breaking ceremony is a testament to the Second Republic’s ability to attract large-scale investments and execute transformative projects.

“Mining is a critical pillar of Zimbabwe’s economy, contributing 13,3 percent to GDP and more than 65 percent of export receipts. Despite challenges such as fluctuating commodity prices and global economic headwinds, the mining sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience, with projected growth of 5,6 percent in 2025, led by increased output in platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, chrome and diamonds.”

Minister Chitando said the industrial park was a massive integrated undertaking comprising a two-million-tonne-per-year ferrochrome smelting facility, a 1 200MW green energy and integrated power generation plant, a 7-million-tonne-per-year coal mine and supporting coal washing plant and a 1-million-tonne-per-year coking plant.

He said the facility had modern infrastructure, including commercial offices and logistics hubs and that it was set to provide 10 000 direct jobs, bringing employment opportunities to local communities and bolstering Zimbabwe’s skilled workforce through specialised training programmes.

“We expect this project to be generating at least US$1,7 billion by the year 2030,” said Minister Chitando.

He added that a US$500 000 Palm River Fund, which will run for 10 years will be established to focus on youth education as part of corporate social responsibility around Beitbridge.

“Additionally, the project aligns with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) by prioritising value addition, beneficiation and infrastructure expansion,” said Minister Chitando.

The official ground breaking of the project underscores the mining sector’s ongoing transformation.

Additionally, chrome exports increased significantly, and coal production reached nearly 6 million tonnes.

These successes illustrate the sector’s upward trajectory and highlight Zimbabwe’s potential as a regional mining powerhouse.

The Xintai Palm River Energy Metallurgical Industrial Park will not only enhance national industrialisation and job creation, but also cement Zimbabwe’s position as a leader in responsible mining and energy innovation.