Government tackles housing delivery bottlenecks 

Deputy Minister Musa Ncube

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

All housing delivery bottlenecks will soon be dealt with as Government is coordinating key stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges that citizens are facing.

A one-day workshop on housing delivery is currently underway in Harare to iron out the issue.

All the 92 local authorities are represented.

The workshop is also being attended by representatives from the private sector.

In a speech read on behalf by Deputy Minister Musa Ncube, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda said Government is seized with the issue of setbacks in housing delivery.

“The bureaucratic red tape that surrounds land acquisition and development often discourages potential investors and complicates the efforts of individuals seeking to build homes,” he said.

“We must streamline these processes, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and growth in the housing sector.”