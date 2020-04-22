Source: Government targets improbable 40 000 tests for COVID-19 by month end – NewsDay Zimbabwe

The government has received test kits from Namibia, as it continues with an ambitious drive to test at least 40 000 people for COVID-19 before the end of this month.

By LORRAINE MUROMO

With eight days to go to the end of the month, authorities have only conducted 4 159 tests, making a target of 40 000 improbable.

This will mean testing 4 480 people per day, which is more than the total number of tests conducted so far.

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who chairs an inter-ministerial taskforce on COVID-19, told a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that 3 380 rapid results screening and Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests had been conducted.

“Notable progress has been registered with regard to the procurement of the requisite equipment for testing as well as for protection of the frontline health personnel and supporting staff,” he said

“The receipt of a total of 4 499 rapid results test kits from Namibia on April 15, 2020 and their subsequent distribution to provinces.

“Furthermore, 6 000 additional rapid results test kits have been procured through UNDP/Global Fund and Innscor, with each availing 3 000 kits.”

A total of four people have died due to the coronavirus, the latest being an 82-year old woman who died on Wednesday in Harare.

So far the country has confirmed 28 infections and wto recoveries.