Source: Govt appoints substantive Chief Goledema – #Asakhe – CITE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Christopher Dube as a substantive Chief Goledema of Tsholotsho following his selection by the san community last year.

Chief Goledema of Garia Village, Tsholotsho becomes the inaugural San chief and the seventh traditional leader in the district.

He inherited his grandfather’s name, who was a respected rainmaker and senior traditionalist.

In a letter dated 15 November 2022 that was addressed to the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North, the Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Public Works Felix Chikovo confirmed Dube’s appointment.

“We are pleased to inform you that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has with effect from 10 November 2022, appointed Christopher Dube as substantive Chief Goledema in terms of section 283 (a) (i) and b of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with section 3 (1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act (29:17) in Tsholotsho District of Matabeleland North Province,” said Chikovo.

“Kindly advise the incumbent, facilitate the payment of his allowance as well as arrange for his official installation,” he said.

The Deputy President of the chief’s council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo said the appointment of Chief Goledema is a boost to the province.

“The appointment was recommended by the provincial Assembly and it passed through the chief’s council just about three weeks ago, it is a boost to the province in Matabeleland North,” said Chief Mtshane.