Source: Govt begs for alms from miners – The Southern Eye

GOVERNMENT has sent a begging bowl to miners in Matabeleland South province to chip in with financial resources towards the hosting of the Heroes and Defence Forces Day celebrations in Gwanda next week.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs minister, Abednico Ncube, wrote to mining syndicates in the province last week requesting donations, according to a memo in the possession of Southern Eye dated August 1.

“As the nation is approaching Heroes and Defence (Forces) Day commemorations which will be celebrated on the 14th and 15th of August 2023, the office is kindly requesting donations in cash or in kind in order to make this a memorable success,” Ncube wrote.

“The State functions committee sincerely appreciates the contributions that you have always made over the years.”

Ncube could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Zanu PF Matabeleland provincial chairperson, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu professed ignorance about the ruling party seeking donations from miners.

“I am not aware if there’s anything like that,” Ndlovu said on Tuesday when contacted for comment.

This is not the first time the Zanu PF-led government is asking for donations to fund the hosting of national events.

There have also been several reports of the ruling party seeking funds from corporates and parastatals to finance its own activities.