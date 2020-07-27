Source: Govt body in vehicle scam – The Standard

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is investigating top officials at the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), who allegedly sold cars belonging to the organisations in violation of set policies.

According to an audit conducted in 2015, TSCZ acting CEO Clifford Gobo allegedly authorised the release of two Isuzu vehicles to his subordinates without following the necessary procedures.

According to a letter dated June 22, addressed to Gobo and signed by Zacc manager investigations, one Midzi, gleaned by this paper, the organisation is being investigated for fraud.

Zacc is investigating whether the disposal of the vehicles contravened TSCZ policies.

“This office is investigating allegations of fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. To assist in our investigations, may you furnish us with TSCZ policy on disposal of motor vehicles, council resolution if any on disposal of vehicles and statement of procedure on the disposal of the following vehicles (ABX 6576), (ABK 6230). The above information will be used solely for the purpose of investigations,” reads the letter to Gobo.

According to the 2015 audit, former TSCZ MD Obio Chinyere was on January 29, 2014 offered a vehicle ABX 6576 valued at $65 000.

Instead of Chinyere paying 10% of the vehicle to TSCZ as prescribed in his contract, he allegedly sought authority from Gobo, who was director of administration and finance, to sell the vehicle.

The move was contrary to the TSCZ standing rules, which state that only the board or the ministry (Transport and Infrastructure Development) can authorise such transactions.

The audit also revealed that the vehicle sale proceeds could not be traced in all TSCZ bank accounts except $7 000, which was banked on April 4, 2014.

The audit also revealed that two other vehicles were disposed of in an improper manner.

Efforts to get a comment from Zacc spokesperson John Makamure were fruitless yesterday.