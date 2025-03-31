Govt distributes 2 million free fingerlings

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Theseus Shambare-Herald Reporter

OVER 2 million free tilapia (Nile breams) fingerlings have been distributed nationwide since August last year under the Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme.

On that trajectory, the set target of 2.2 million fingerlings by May will likely be met sooner.

Fish stocking is done during warm conditions from August and halted during winter starting in the first week of May when temperatures drop, with tilapia- breams being considered the most ideal species for intensive production.

The initiative aims to boost fish production, enhance food security and improve livelihoods, especially in rural areas.

At least 1 220 dams were certified for stocking, while all irrigation business units, youth business units, school business units, village business units and registered individuals are benefiting from the programme.

With support from the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), communities have been receiving training from agricultural experts in practicing sustainable fish production in ponds and dams.

In an interview, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Davis Marapira said the distribution of the fingerlings was ongoing.

“Fingerlings distribution is going on well in all provinces. The President wants everyone to be food and nutrition secure and he sent us to the communities with these projects so that people of Zimbabwe do not depend on donor handouts, but rather become income generators. Our thrust is to ensure that we create rural communities that are industrialised.”

The Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme, he said, was a key pillar in efforts to empower communities and ensure sustainable food production.

In a separate interview on the sidelines of the recent three-day Fisheries Bill consultations programme organised by the Fisheries and Aquaculture Resources Department (FARD), in collaboration with the with the FAO under the Fish for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FISH4ACP) initiative in Kariba, FARD director Mr Milton Makumbe said progress had been made in fingerling distribution.

“Since January this year, we have distributed a total of 2 067 550 fingerlings. Dam and fishpond stocking is now at its peak as we roll out the programme countrywide to beat our May deadline.

“We are committed to providing the necessary resources and support to make this initiative a success,” said Mr Makumbe.

The dam stocking programme has seen a cumulative total of 724 000 fingerlings distributed across the country’s provinces.

Last week, 4 000 fingerlings were stocked in Matabeleland South.

Provinces such as Mashonaland Central have received 160 000 fingerlings, Mashonaland East 55 000 and Mashonaland West 90 000.

Matabeleland North has received 77 000 fingerlings, and Masvingo 105 000. The Midlands Province has received 145 000 fingerlings.

Other provinces have also made strides in pond stocking.

Masvingo has 41 ponds with 153 000 fingerlings, and Midlands has 59 ponds with 238 500 fingerlings.

Matabeleland North has 57 ponds with 70 500 fingerlings, while Matabeleland South has 39 ponds with 43 200 fingerlings.

Harare Metropolitan has 182 ponds with 172 000 fingerlings.

It is believed the aquaculture sector has the potential to become a US$1 billion economy.