Govt enacted laws impact service delivery in local authorities 

Some of the legislative frameworks enacted by the government have affected revenue collection in local authorities which has compromised service delivery, an aspiring councillor has noted.
Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Ward 25, Aleck Ndlovu, made these remarks in an interview with CITE on The Breakfast Club.
Ndlovu, who has been an active community member, said after holding various leadership positions in his ward, he has decided to step up and go for the position of councillor.
The aspiring council said due to the central government’s interference in the operations of councils most of them are struggling to provide quality services.
