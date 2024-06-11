Source: Govt engages business in fight against smuggled goods -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has engaged the business community in the fight against smuggled goods that continue to flood the market in Zimbabwe, a Cabinet minister has said.

Speaking during the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Matabeleland Chapter Annual Business Awards held in Bulawayo recently, Industry and Commence minister Mangaliso Ndlovu called on stakeholders to work together for a common cause in promoting innovative technologies.

He said these technologies were essential for building the much-needed resilience to accelerate an innovative economic growth.

The awards were held under the theme Unlocking New Frontiers for Sustainable Industrialisation and Climate Smart Business Growth.

“We are currently confronted by a not-so-new elephant in the room, that of smuggled and counterfeit products. This pandemic causes a huge threat not only to the survival of the industrial sector, but also to the health and wellbeing of consumers.

“Counterfeit goods have since flooded our domestic market. The goods are not tested and certified by the respective bodies. Affected products include cooking oil, peanut butter, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, among others,” he said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask for the support of the business community to collaborate with the government as we endeavour to bring this to an end. There is an urgent need to put their heads together saying the government alone cannot do it.”

Ndlovu called on the private sector to practice their social corporate responsibility to fight the effects of the El Niño-induced drought.

“I take this opportunity to acknowledge the responsible behaviour by the business community and urge you to continue on this trajectory of buttressing the country’s economic stability.

“I’m aware that the business community still has issues associated with the use of this national currency as it impacts on their ability to re-stock their supply of goods,” he said.

Meanwhile, there were 22 awards won during the awards ceremony, with the overall winner of the Business of the Year gong going to George Kudya of Star Distributors.

He had been nominated for the award together with Lovemore Machipisa of Africa Travel Tours and Butho Dube of Enoch Distribution, who were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Bulawayo City Council won the Public Enterprise of the Year award, while prominent writer and historian Phathisa Nyathi was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.