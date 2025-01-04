Source: Govt extends seedbed destruction deadline –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE government has extended the deadline for destroying tobacco seedbeds to January 15, providing relief to farmers affected by the prolonged dry spell and delayed rains.

In a statement yesterday, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) said the original deadline set by the Plant Pests and Diseases (Tobacco) Regulations of 1979, was December 31, adding that it had since been moved to January 15.

The TIMB said the board had advocated for an extension, citing the challenges faced by farmers relying on rain-fed dryland tobacco.

“The decision ensures that farmers can preserve their investments and reap the benefits of their months of hard work,” the board said.

Tobacco production involves a three-month seedbed preparation period, land preparation and transplanting seedlings.

Destroying seedbeds means farmers cannot transplant anymore, making the extension crucial for the industry’s success.

“As of December 27, 2024, growers had transplanted 84 661 hectares, surpassing the 82 392 hectares recorded during the same period in 2023. The national target for the 2024/25 season is 300 million kilogrammes of tobacco,” the TIMB said.

“Additionally, 126 092 growers have been registered ,compared to 112 904 growers from last year.

“These figures highlight the industry’s resilience and growth with a national target of 300 million kilogrammes of tobacco set for the season.”

TIMB said while there was need to ensure success, the focus for this season remained on adopting climate-smart agriculture practices that build resilience against erratic weather patterns.

It further called on farmers to control weeds, use potholes to capture rainfall and maintain proper ridges for efficient drainage.

The TIMB will on January 13 conduct a crop assessment exercise to evaluate the status of the main dryland crop and inform targeted support for farmers.