Source: Govt gears up for record visitors during festive season | The Sunday Mail

The new Beitbridge Border Post

Sunday Mail Reporter

AN estimated one million people are expected to cross the country’s borders this month, representing an increase of over 200 000 from last year’s figure, in a major boost for local tourism.

The surge in travel is expected to be driven by heightened global interest in Zimbabwe’s diverse attractions.

Relaxed travel restrictions and the success of robust marketing campaigns are also expected to contribute to the influx.

The Department of Immigration has since begun deploying additional staff to ports of entry and exit, optimising border control systems and streamlining immigration procedures to ensure a seamless experience for visitors. These measures are expected to reduce wait times and manage the anticipated surge in daily traveller volumes.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, chief immigration officer Ms Respect Gono said: “In December 2023, the country cleared a total of 847 576 travellers. The figure comprises 445 538 entries and 402 038 exits. There is anticipation for increased volumes of travel in and out of our ports, estimated between 850 000 and 1 000 000 people during the month of December. Average daily clearance for people entering the country in December 2023 was recorded at 14 372 travellers per day whilst the total volume of travel, including exits, was at an average of 27 340. There is anticipation to clear an average of 29 800 people throughout the month of December this year.”

Ms Gono said the introduction of an online border management system (OBMS) will improve efficiency at ports of entry.

“The department has installed an online border management system and has also ensured the availability of an adequate staff complement at all the ports to cope with the increased volumes,” she said.

“We have beefed up our manpower through suspension of all forms of leave during the festive season, merging and collapsing shifts to create additional manpower, opening of additional service points and we have engaged with local and inter-border stakeholders to have coordinated service delivery and facilitate smooth and effective passage of all travellers.”

The rolling out of the OBMS, Ms Gono said, will play a significant role in improving efficiency at ports of entry.

“E-gates automate the identity verification process, allowing travellers to pass through quickly without the need for manual checks by border control officers,” she added.

“This reduces wait times and congestion at entry points. By relying on automated systems for identity verification, the likelihood of human error is minimised, which will lead to more accurate processing and fewer mistakes in traveller identification.”

Ms Gono added that the OBMS will assist in streamlining and enhancing border security during the holidays.

“Through the use of biometric verification systems, like fingerprint readers and facial recognition technology, the department can immediately verify a traveller’s identity against a database of known individuals, including criminals or individuals on watch lists. This helps to quickly identify potential threats. The system can provide continuous monitoring of border activities, allowing for real-time alerts and responses to suspicious behaviour or unauthorised crossings.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Dr Takaruza Munyanyiwa confirmed the sector’s readiness to welcome visitors.

“The festive season is our busiest time of the year, and we have to plan accordingly,” he said.

“We employ the whole-of-Government approach in our planning. We plan together with the Ministries of Home Affairs (and Cultural Heritage); Transport (and Infrastructural Development) and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe; Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, Zimra (Zimbabwe Revenue Authority) to make sure that we smoothen entry at all our entry points, both land and air.”

Last month, he said, the Government launched the festive season domestic tourism campaign at the Mazowe Resort to kickstart the 2024 festive season.

“This launch was meant to promote domestic travel. We are launching a ‘meet and greet campaign’ from December 10 to the first week of January 2025. Our teams will be there to receive our visitors, notably at the high-traffic entry points; that is, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the Beitbridge Border Post, the Victoria Falls International Airport, the Kazungula Border Post, the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and the Plumtree Border Post.”