Source: Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fees –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has announced an upward review of Zimbabwe dollar vehicle licensing fees effective from today.

This comes amid the rising cost of goods and services triggered by the skyrocketing parallel market exchange rate which now stands at more than $2 000 against the US dollar.

However, the US dollar licensing charges remain unchanged.

“We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 1 May 2023, the following ZWL vehicle licensing fees will apply in terms of SI 156 OF 2022,” Zinara said in a statement yesterday.

Light vehicle licence fees now cost $22 000 for a four month period while heavy vehicles will attract $33 000 per the same period.

A full year licence fee now costs $66 000 for light vehicles whereas heavy vehicle owners will have to fork out $99 000 for each truck.