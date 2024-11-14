Source: Govt in ZiG57m Beam arrears –Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE out of 10 Zimbabwe learners are under the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam), a programme meant to cater for educational needs of the underprivileged.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said this while responding to issues raised by legislators at a pre-budget seminar held in Bulawayo last week.

“I acknowledge the challenge and Treasury commits to clear the outstanding arrears in the near future,” Ncube said.

“So far, we have prioritised the clearance of ZiG57 million arrears which was owed to special schools.”

“Let me take this opportunity to inform the House that of the 4,5 million primary and secondary students in the country, 30% are under Beam,” Ncube said.

“In line with a number of recommendations, perhaps there is a need to (have a) relook at the Beam programme to improve its modus operandi to ensure that intended beneficiaries benefit from the programme.”

Beam is a government programme introduced in 2001 to pay tuition, examination fees and levies for underprivileged learners.

However, some schools have gone for more than two years without receiving Beam funds, according to the National Association of Secondary Heads and National Association of Primary Heads.

Beam has over the years been seriously affected by underfunding resulting in beneficiaries failing to access basic education because their fees were not paid.

Government has, however, admitted to the widespread abuse of Beam funds and late disbursements.

Despite not paying for the programme, government has warned schools against turning away learners on Beam over non-payment of fees arguing that the Constitution does not allow pupils to be turned away from school.

For years, the government has been promising free basic education but has failed to implement the policy.