Source: Govt launches soil and water conservation programme in Mash East | The Herald

An official from the department of Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation and Soil Conservation constructing a contour ridge at a field in Nyakudya village in Goromonzi over the weekend.

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Ministry of Land, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development through its department of Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation and Soil Conservation this weekend launched the soil and water conservation programme in Goromonzi,

Mashonaland East Province where every communal farmer is expected to construct contour ridges on their fields to protect them from soil erosion.

Already Government has availed three tractors with disc ploughs to be used by communal farmers during the programme.

Besides availing tractors, the Government has also capacitated soil conservation engineers, specialists and technicians with skills and knowledge of conservation works.

Several communal farmers who spoke to The Herald on the sidelines of the launch thanked Government for the programme adding that soil conservation will also reduce siltation in water bodies.

Mr Rangarirai Murape thanked Government for the programme.

“Without soil, there is no food. So it is essential for us to construct contours and protect our soil from being eroded. We must ensure our water bodies are not affected by siltation.

“I want to commend our Government for this noble programme.”