Source: Govt mourns Peter Johns | The Herald

DJ Peter Johns

Herald Reporter

Government has sent a condolence message to the Johns family following the passing on of one of the country’s finest radio and television presenters, Peter Johns, popularly known as “The Radio Driver”.

The former Radio 3 (now Power FM) DJ died at a hospital in London on Monday, after battling three strokes and a heart operation.

In a statement yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing on of one of the country’s prolific radio presenters, DJ Peter Johns ‘The Radio Driver’.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, I want to express heartfelt condolences to the Johns family, friends, and media fraternity at large during this difficult time. DJ Peter Johns’ mark on Zimbabwe’s radio will forever be etched in the annals of history. May his soul rest in peace.”

Johns joined the ZBC’s Radio 3 in 1981 and acquitted himself brilliantly until he left the corporation in 2002.

During his career at Radio 3, he pioneered interactive radio and was famous for programmes such as Coca-Cola on the Beat and Weekend Love.

He later relocated to the United Kingdom, where he pursued studies in digital radio broadcasting and packaging and continued with his passion as a club DJ, Internet radio broadcaster and events host.