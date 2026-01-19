Source: Govt moves to address top-dressing fertiliser shortfall | The Herald (Top Stories)

Judith Phiri-Herald Correspondent

Farmers countrywide have raised concern over a shortage of ammonium nitrate fertiliser, a critical input for maize production, as incessant heavy rains increase the risk of nutrient loss in crops.

Ammonium nitrate (AN) is a high-quality nitrogen fertiliser that promotes vigorous crop growth and is widely preferred for top dressing, particularly in seasons characterised by excessive rainfall.

In such conditions, AN or calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) is considered more effective than other nitrogen fertilisers because it is less prone to volatilisation and offers more predictable results.

A snap survey conducted by Zimpapers revealed that most agro-dealers and input suppliers are currently out of stock, with some indicating that fresh supplies may only be available towards the end of this week.

Ms Sheila Moyo, a farmer from Ntabazinduna in Umguza District, said the unavailability of ammonium nitrate comes at a critical stage of crop development.

“We are receiving too much rain and crops risk becoming yellowish due to nutrient loss. Leaching becomes worse where a farmer did not apply enough basal fertiliser,” she said.

Leaching refers to the loss of water-soluble nutrients from the soil due to excessive rainfall or irrigation.

The heavier the rain, the greater the nutrient loss.

Nitrogen, which is essential for leaf development and crop vigour, is the most easily leached nutrient.

Although basal fertilisers applied at planting contain nitrogen, their nitrogen content is usually low, making top dressing essential as the crop grows.

Another farmer, Mr Zibusiso Ndlovu, said timely application of nitrogen fertiliser is key to sustaining healthy maize crops.

“It is critical to add nitrogen as the crop grows so that it remains green and productive.

“Even if a farmer applied adequate basal fertiliser, heavy rains can still leach nutrients away,” he said.

“Where maize shows signs of leaching, top dressing should be applied as early as two weeks after emergence.”

Zimbabwe Farmers’ Union (ZFU) executive director, Mr Paul Zakariya, acknowledged the challenges facing farmers, describing the shortage of top-dressing fertilisers as a nationwide concern.

“There is a general shortage of top-dressing fertilisers countrywide. If farmers are to achieve desired yields this season, the issue needs urgent attention,” he said.

However, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, reassured farmers that the Government was addressing the situation.

“The temporary shortage is mainly due to the late issuance of a legal instrument that allows companies to import top-dressing fertilisers duty-free,” said Prof Jiri.

“Companies are now gradually bringing in supplies, and measures have been put in place to ensure there are no further delays. We expect the situation to improve over the next few weeks.”

In Zimbabwe, farmers mainly use two fertilisers for top dressing — ammonium nitrate and urea. Urea has a higher nitrogen content of 46 percent, compared to 34.5 percent for ammonium nitrate, making it potentially more efficient if used correctly.

However, while many farmers are familiar with ammonium nitrate, knowledge of the correct application of urea remains limited.

Unlike ammonium nitrate, which can be easily applied on the soil surface next to the maize plant, urea requires careful placement and incorporation into the soil to prevent nitrogen loss through volatilisation.

Agricultural experts say improved farmer education on fertiliser use, coupled with the timely availability of inputs, will be critical in safeguarding maize yields during the current rainy season.

The post Govt moves to address top-dressing fertiliser shortfall appeared first on herald.