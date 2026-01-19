Source: Tungwarara preaches unity at empowerment rally –Newsday Zimbabwe

Presidential Special Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara has called for unity across Zanu PF structures while distributing Presidential Empowerment Funds.

Tungwarara has traversed several provinces disbursing the funds, while preaching loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and unity within Zanu PF.

The drive culminated in a rally held in Nyanga on Sunday, attended by provincial party leaders and members of the local community.

Tungwarara, who is also a Central Committee nominee, presented financial allocations to the community, describing the initiative as a direct outcome of organisational cohesion.

“Empowerment brings unity among party members,” he said.

“When we stand together under one banner and one leadership, development follows. We must move forward with one accord and one direction.”

The campaign explicitly linked material benefits to political consolidation, urging members to adhere strictly to the party hierarchy and constitution.

Provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza told the rally that the party’s 2026 agenda left no room for complacency among members.

He defined unity as unwavering alignment with President Mnangagwa’s leadership and his Vision 2030 agenda.

Officials reported that the distribution of the Presidential Empowerment Fund was not only rewarding existing members but also attracting individuals from opposition circles, thereby strengthening the party’s grassroots structures.