Govt Mulls New Law To Curb Road Accidents

Mhona made the remarks in Dotito, Mashonaland Central province last week after visiting the scene of the CAG bus accident that claimed seven lives. He said:

The law will make sure buses that are brought into the country are fixed in a manner that makes sure they do not go above 100km/hr. We have excitable drivers who are also inexperienced and underage. We will address all this in our new law that is coming soon.

Mhona also announced that the soon-to-be-introduced plastic discs will reduce a massive backlog of driver’s licenses. He said:

It will be acceptable in 27 countries in and out of SADC. There is a code that shows everything about the driver and on the 19th of this month, there will be an official launch of the license. It will also reduce the making of fake driver’s licenses. We had a backlog of over 600 000 driver’s licenses and this will ensure we bring this to an end. We were having problems with licenses.

Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) board chairperson George Manyaya and his Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) counterpart Kura Sibanda accompanied Mhona to Dotito.