Govt Pegs Gold Dealership Licence Fee At US$200 000

It is hereby notified that the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, in terms of Section 19 of the Gold Trade Act (Chapter 21:03) made the following regulations.

These regulations may be cited as the Gold Trade (License Fees) Amendment Notice 2023 No.1

The Gold Trade (License Fees) Notice 1987, published in Rhodesia Government Notice 256 of 1978 is amended by the repeal of paragraph 1 of Schedule 2 and the substitution of Gold dealing License US$200 000.