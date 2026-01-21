Govt pothole hotline appeal faces test of credibility 

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development’s latest appeal to citizens to report potholes and urgent road defects through dedicated provincial hotlines, is facing a test of credibility, as questions mount over whether reporting alone can meaningfully resolve a road crisis rooted in years of underfunding, delayed maintenance and weak accountability.

For many, the move appears less like citizen empowerment and more like an abdication of state responsibility, shifting the burden of monitoring and accountability onto the public after years of institutional neglect that have left Zimbabwe’s road network in disrepair.

On January 19, 2026, the ministry rolled out hotlines in all ten provinces, urging citizens to report potholes and urgent defects by sending clear photos or videos and sharing exact locations to enable swift action.

“The ministry calls on the public to become active partners in road maintenance by reporting potholes and urgent defects. Your vigilance is invaluable. Prompt reports enable faster response, efficient resource allocation and prevent minor issues from becoming hazards,” the ministry said.

It added that the initiative aligns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s development mantra of “leaving no one and no place behind.”

The appeal comes as urban roads, highways and rural routes across the country are riddled with craters that damage vehicles, slow business and in some cases, claim lives.

While the approach is framed as collaborative, public reaction on social media platforms and in offline discussions has been mixed, with many questioning whether the policy shifts responsibility to citizens without addressing the systemic failures that caused the potholes in the first place.

“Kushaya zvekuita uku. Ko Byo–Vic Falls Road ine mapotholes here kana kuti hapachisina road? How do we report it since they want to concentrate on potholes?” one resident commented in a WhatsApp group.

Another added: “Haaa, is there any need to report potholes paroad yagara yakatofa hayo, e.g. Tsholotsho–Nyamandlovu Road? Hakuchina road.”

Others were cautiously optimistic. “Will test it out tomorrow morning,” one resident said, while another commented: “Now that the central government realises the involvement of ordinary citizens is vital, I hope our cities will do likewise. We are tired of numerous excuses.”

In an interview with CITE, Emthunzini resident Emmanuel Sibanda said the deteriorating road network reflects long-standing neglect rather than seasonal challenges.

“The roads are terrible, especially urban roads and highways carrying heavy traffic and overloaded trucks. Yes, it’s raining now and drainage is poor, but potholes have always been there, even during dry months,” he said.

Although the ministry published a list of provincial road engineers and their contact details, several motorists argued that reporting has never been the main obstacle.

“How many times have we reported? People post on social media, tell councillors, even comment directly to officials online, but the potholes remain,” said Patrick Ndlovu.

“We always hear there is no money or no resources. Now how will these hotlines change anything? Has the ministry found donor funding?” he asked.

Scepticism has also been fuelled by past incidents, including last year when the ministry dismissed as fake a viral image of three people believed to be tourists sitting inside a massive pothole along the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls highway.

The highway, a key tourism and freight corridor, had suffered years of neglect before the image forced authorities into damage-control mode.

Soon after, the government intensified rehabilitation efforts, with eight contractors reportedly working to repair the road, racing against time and the rainy season.

Political analyst Future Msebele said public trust will depend on results, not announcements.

“If they are sincere that they will act quickly, we shall see, because sincerity is measured by outcomes, not statements,” he said.

“My view comes against the backdrop of past pledges, including toll revenues and rehabilitation programmes whose impact has yet to be fully realised. People therefore have a right to question transparency and accountability.”

Msebele said citizen reporting can only work if backed by guaranteed funding, clear service standards and public feedback mechanisms.

“Without published repair schedules, response times and budgets, the initiative risks becoming symbolic rather than operational,” he said.

Another analyst, Iphithule Mpahosa, said the crisis reflects deeper governance failures.

“Many of the most potholed roads are urban and fall under local authorities whose finances are strained and whose mandates often overlap with central government,” he said.

“The statement directs reports to provincial engineers for regional, primary, secondary and tertiary roads, but it does not clarify coordination with councils. The public needs to know who fixes what, and by when.”

Motorists interviewed said the hotline could be useful if paired with routine preventative maintenance rather than reactive patching.

“We will send pictures and make calls, but we know those images may just sit somewhere or whoever is controlling the numbers labels you as a troublemaker,” said Mthombeni, a Honda Fit driver.

“At the end of the day, we just want roads that don’t destroy our cars.”