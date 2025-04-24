Source: Govt reveals ambitious housing plan – The Southern Eye

GOVERNMENT says it plans to construct high-rise flats at rural district centres, with construction reportedly underway in Mashonaland East province.

This was said by the National Housing and Social Amenities ministry rural housing director Lexton Taengwa Kuwanda in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Kuwanda was speaking during a Smart Townships and Rural Opportunities Indaba held on the sidelines of the on-going Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

He said government planned to construct high-rise flats at all rural district centres.

“On another note, the ministry is also coming up with high-rise flats at rural district centres. For example, we are putting up flats in places like Mutawatawa in Mashonaland East,” Kuwanda said.

“It is the intention to spread to all provinces once resources are made available.

“In other words we are saying land presents an opportunity for economic development into planned residential houses and agro-based residential houses supporting both.”

Kuwanda said this was part of a wider plan by government to reduce the country’s housing backlog which stands at over two million.

Government has set a target to construct one million housing units by the end of 2025.

This is not the first time government has set an ambitious target, which has not come to fruition.

Authorities said the planned housing initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11, which sought to ensure access to adequate housing and services by 2030.

“The ministry again has come up with standardised rural homestead designs,” Kuwanda added.

“This is courtesy of efforts that we have made through our higher and tertiary institutions including the National University of Science and Technology.

“We have managed to come up with about 28 rural housing designs which we believe will be utilised accordingly.”