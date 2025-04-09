Govt rolls out Internet for 2 400 wards

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (left), Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya (second from left), Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi (third from left) and Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera exchange notes at a post-Cabinet media briefing at Munhumutapa Building in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

CABINET has approved the rollout of the Presidential Internet Scheme, a transformative initiative aimed at delivering high-speed broadband connectivity to all 2 400 administrative wards across Zimbabwe.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said this is part of a programme to consolidate the Second Republic’s thematic area on digital economy in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“Cabinet considered and approved the Implementation of the Presidential Internet Scheme. In accordance with the provisions of the Thematic Area on Digital Economy of the National Development Strategy 1, the Presidential Internet Scheme aims to provide reliable broadband internet connectivity targeting all 2 400 administrative wards across the nation. This initiative will employ advanced Low Earth Orbit satellite technology and fibre optic infrastructure to ensure comprehensive coverage and accessibility,” said Dr Muswere.

“These will cover schools, Community Information Centres, Zimbabwe Republic Police stations, health institutions, traditional leaders’ homesteads, Agriculture Extension offices, courts, District Development Coordinators’ offices, Vocational Training Centres and Growth Points in the wards. The programme will target to connect the unconnected by focusing on the areas and sites that are situated in remote parts of the country and are currently not connected.”

He said the project is expected to start in June 2025 and run until 2030 with continuous review due to the ever-changing technology landscape.

“The Presidential Internet Scheme will bring out the following outcomes to rural communities: enhanced broadband connectivity, improved access to digital services, increased Information Communication Technology utilisation, improved financial inclusion, increased digital literacy, improved digital economy growth, increased transparency, effectiveness and efficiency in governance services. This is in line with the Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan,” Dr Muswere said.

Responding to questions from journalists, Information Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera said there were ongoing discussions to partner with Space X (Starlink) and engage other local internet service providers, in a bid to improve internet access and affordability.

She said they have been engaging service providers to rationalise data tariffs and make them affordable, particularly to the rural community.

“We had conversations on how we can reduce the premiums, and we agreed on a figure that we are going to disclose very soon, and it’s quite lower than what we are getting as of now. So, we need to conclude on all the documentation so that we can then publicise that,” Minister Mavetera said.

“We are going to come up with free Wi-Fi zones that we are going to institute, especially in our rural areas. We will be using our community information centres, to be called digital centres. So, they definitely will have access to free Wi-Fi, and more efforts are still being made for us to work on the price of data. But I am sure you all agree that the price of data has relatively gone down for months.”