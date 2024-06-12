Source: Govt steps up efforts to establish national health insurance –Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has stepped up efforts to establish the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to protect citizens from the effects of out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

The NHIS aims to provide equitable, affordable and high quality healthcare to all Zimbabweans, eliminating financial barriers to healthcare access.

The scheme is guided by core principles of inclusivity and equity, quality and efficiency, transparency, accountability and sustainability.

Speaking during the NHIS national stakeholders consultative meeting in Harare yesterday, Health and Child Care secretary Aspect Maunganidze emphasised the importance of collective efforts in establishing a comprehensive and sustainable insurance scheme.

He said government would engage in a thorough and inclusive discussion about the design, implementation and sustainability of the NHIS.

“We recognise that the journey to implementing the NHIS will be complex and will require the concerted effort of all stakeholders,” Maunganidze said.

“Your feedback, concerns and recommendations are crucial to shaping a scheme that is responsive to the needs of our people. I encourage open and constructive dialogue throughout this consultative process.”