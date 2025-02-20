Source: Govt Suspends Urban Connect Buses’ Operating Licence
Felix Mhona, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, has suspended Urban Connect Holdings Pvt Ltd from operating all of its omnibuses on all routes for six months following a fatal road accident that resulted in the deaths of 25 people and serious injuries to several others.
The accident occurred on 13 February 2025 at the 263 km peg along the Masvingo – Beitbridge Road.
In a statement, Mhona said Urban Connect was not in compliance with the country’s road traffic and safety management regulations, prompting the decision to suspend the company’s operations temporarily. Said Mhona:
The bus registration number AGL2474 belonging to this Company did not have a valid Passenger Insurance Policy as prescribed under Section 38(b)(1) of the Road Traffic Act [Chapter 13:11].
In addition, the vehicle did not have a valid Route Permit as prescribed in Section 12 of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15].
Similarly, our inference is that the driver of this bus was not compliant with the Re-Test requirement prescribed under Section 5 of Statutory Instrument 168 of 2006.
The above violations by the bus operator are a serious breach of the terms and conditions of the operator’s license issued to the Company for it to operate in Zimbabwe.
Informed by the foregoing violations, I have directed the Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation to invoke provisions of Section 17(b)(i) of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15] and suspend, with immediate effect, Urban Connect (Pvt) Ltd from operating all its omnibuses in all the routes for a period of six months as we further investigate.
Mhona also warned all transport operators, associations, motorists, and the public that the Ministry will take strict action, as outlined by law, against those who flagrantly violate road traffic rules and regulations.
