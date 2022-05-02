Source: Govt taken to court over schoolheads suspension – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY IRENE MOYO

THE Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has dragged the government to court over the suspension of five headmasters.

The headmasters were suspended with no pay after being suspected of taking part in a strike at the start of the first term this year.

PTUZ Bulawayo co-ordinator Vusumuzi Mahlangu said the suspension of teachers and headmasters for failure to report for work due to incapacitation was illegal.

“The five headmasters, who are PTUZ members, were given suspension letters because they were absent between February 7 and 22 due to incapacitation. Two teachers had their salaries ceased in September 2021 after our first incapacitation. The system is delaying hearings. Those suspended are not reporting for duty. They will report for duty when suspension orders expire,” Mahlangu said.

“As an organisation, we feel the government is victimising teachers and wants to instil fear so that they don’t express their concerns over incapacitation again. PTUZ is taking the legal route as this is illegal and unprocedural,” Mahlangu said.