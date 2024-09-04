Source: Govt tight-lipped over teachers’ salary demands -Newsday Zimbabwe

Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro

GOVERNMENT has remained tight-lipped over demands by teachers for better salaries and improved working conditions following educators’ declaration of incapacitation when schools open on Tuesday.

Schools are set to open for the third term on September 10 and will close on December 5.

In March this year, the government gave teachers a US$20 pay increase, pushing their salaries to US$320 from US$300 plus a local currency component.

Some teacher unions are demanding salaries of up to US$1 000, up from US$540 which they used to earn before the re-introduction of the local currency in 2019.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry secretary Simon Masanga said he could not discuss the matter with the Press when contacted for comment.

“These matters are discussed at the proper forum, that is, the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) and we don’t discuss and negotiate conditions of service with the media,” he said.

In May, the Zimbabwe Teachers Association accused government of evading teachers by not calling NJNC meetings to discuss their welfare concerns.

For years, teachers and their employer have been locked in endless salary battles, with the educators lobbying for the restoration of the US$540 minimum salary.

Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said the ministry was working tirelessly to ensure zero disruption when schools open.

“We are addressing the challenges faced by the Basic Education Assistance Module [Beam] programme to enhance support for vulnerable pupils. Ongoing assessments are in place to identify and resolve any issues related to funding and resource allocation,” he said.

“The home-grown school feeding programme is being prioritised by the government to provide nutritious meals to pupils, at least one hot meal a day.”

Ndoro said they were carrying out awareness campaigns in collaboration with health authorities on the Mpox outbreak.