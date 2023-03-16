Source: Govt to destroy boreholes drilled on wetlands –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE Metropolitan province secretary Tafadzwa Muguti yesterday said all boreholes that were illegally drilled on wetlands will be destroyed and equipment confiscated.

Muguti revealed this in a statement following a meeting with the Harare Wetlands Trust and Harare residents’ representatives on illegal water harvesting activities on wetlands.

“It has been noted that water extraction permits are being issued for drilling of boreholes and harvesting of natural spring water in wetlands,” Muguti said.

“Please be advised that no form of development is permitted in wetlands. Those issuing the permits and building in wetlands will both face the full wrath of the law.

“We urge all residents to join the war against wetland invasions by partnering with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) to erect fences to protect wetlands as well as reporting any illegal activities.”

He said EMA had been ordered not to issue any full or partial authorisation to developers and local authorities in wetlands. Zimbabwe is a signatory to several global conventions on the protection of wetlands.