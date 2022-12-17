Source: ‘Govt to include PWDs in all development plans’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

INDUSTRY and Commerce deputy minister Raj Modi says government is committed to ensuring the inclusion of disadvantaged persons including the disabled in all processes related to development.

He was speaking on Thursday during the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province commemoration of International Day for People With Disabilities.

“The government of Zimbabwe is committed to ensuring the full participation of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in all processes of development,” he said. This is evident by the fact that the National Development Strategy 1 clearly acknowledges disability as a cross-cutting inter-disciplinary issue.”

This year’s commemorations were held under the theme: Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world.

Modi added: “We need to hold ourselves accountable for our commitments towards mainstreaming disabilities in all dimensions of development and sustain this momentum,” he said.

“The theme for this year’s commemorations promotes innovation for disabilities inclusive development in employment and concurs well with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)8 dubbed Decent Work and Economic Growth which looks at linkages between employment knowledge and skills required to access employment in an innovative rapidly changing technological life skills to all.”

“In addition, the theme also gives an opportunity to evaluate ways and how assistive technology can increase accessibility to employment and be mainstreamed in the workplace. Innovation for disability inclusive development in reducing inequality dovetails with SDG number 10 since it seeks to promote innovations.”