Source: Govt ups ante against dissent, ‘bans’ gatherings –Newsday Zimbabwe

A fortnight ago, police swooped on opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party supporters who were holding a meeting at top party member Jameson Timba’s house in Avondale, Harare.

GOVERNMENT has gone a gear up in crushing alleged dissent by banning public gatherings citing security threats.

In the fracas, 79 opposition members were arrested, including Timba and his son.

They are all in remand prison, having been denied bail by the magistrates’s court with only Timba’s son having been released into his parents’ custody.

The activists claimed that they were holding the Day of the African Child commemorations, which is celebrated every year on June 16.

Three days early, Plumtree police had blocked Beacon Hill Primary School in the border town from hosting a fund-raising dinner from 6pm to 10pm.

The police cited “security reasons”.

“Our objection is premised on security reasons and other reasons of national interest,” Plumtree Police Station officer-in-charge, one Inspector Manenji said.

“We, therefore, propose that the event be held on any day between sunset and sunrise.”

On Saturday, six members of Job Sikhala’s National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) were arrested at a private residence in Kuwadzana, Harare, for holding “an unsanctioned meeting”.

They are Edmore Svinurayi, Boss Keddah, Emily Mwali, Isah Ndawana, Patience Ndoro and Regina Aniwut. They are being represented by Kudzai Kadzere of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

In a statement, NDWG spokesperson Courage Shumba said the meeting was not a political gathering, adding that members were engaged in the “disbursement of monthly monetary contributions to assist the vulnerable, particularly the elderly and orphans”.

Reports say banning of public gatherings is being done to maintain control and quell dissent ahead of the Sadc summit to be held next month.

Zimbabwe Human Rights Association director Dzikamai Bere said government had perfected the art of sabotaging itself by suppressing dissent.

“Those threats against protesters come at a time when Zimbabwe is preparing for the Sadc summit. Those threats do more harm to Zimbabwe than any protest. The arrest of those young people was unlawful.”

He said the continued detention of the protesters was “a gross violation of human rights”.

“That behaviour alone sabotages government’s human rights record, not threats by any protest group,” Bere said, adding that the right to protest in enshrined in the Constitution.

On Wednesday last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa warned protesters, saying government would unleash security officers on them.

“The Zanu PF-led government will not tolerate any form of destabilisation in our country to disturb our security, peace and tranquil environment. Vanyangira yaona. Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert.”

On Friday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere issued another warning to protesters and “perpetrators of these serial choreographed theatrics who are involved in subversive activities aimed at undermining the rule of law that their days are numbered and their lawless plans will never see the light of day”.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi appealed for Sadc’s intervention on the alleged curtailment of human rights in the country.

“Citizens are unhappy about the fact that Sadc itself stated that the elections fell short of a free and fair election, but they come here to install a leader borne out of a condemned process,” he said.