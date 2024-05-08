Grave destroyer in the dock 

POLICE in Harare have arrested a Warren Park D man for allegedly destroying 83 tombstones at the Warren Hills cemetery.

Gilbert Mukandatsamba (34) was remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga to May 16 pending medical assessment after appearing in court last weekend.

 

 

It is the State’s case that a City of  Harare patrol officer Taengwa Mataukwa began his night shift on April 15 at the cemetery and discovered that 83 graves had been violated and their tombstones destroyed.

The court heard that Mukandatsamba was apprehended on May 2 when he had revisited the graveyard allegedly to demolish more graves.

The total value of the destroyed graves is US$45 000.

